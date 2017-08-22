Rwandan Clubs Dominate KAVC Memorial V-Ball Tournament

APR and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) dominated this year's Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club Memorial Volleyball tournament that climaxed on Sunday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala.

The former Rwandan league champions APR defeated local rivals Kirehe 3-2 in a five-set thriller in the men's final, while the local league reigning champions RRA beat Uganda's Vision VC 3-1 to lift the title.

APR won the opening set 25-15, but Kirehe recovered to take the second and third sets 25-21 and 27-25 respectively before Sammy Mulinge's side fought back to claim the fourth 25-22 and wrapped the match in the decider, 15-11.

After winning the title Mulinge said: "To win this tournament is something special for us because it means we end the season with a trophy. We failed to reach the playoffs final but we put our effort in this tournament. I am proud of my players."

Meanwhile, RRA won the tournament for third time after beating Vision Volleyball Club 3-1 after losing in last year's final against Kenyan side Aspire 3-0.

RRA won first set 25-12 before losing second 25-18 but Jean De Dieu Masumbukosl's team recovered well to claim the third and fourth sets 27-25 and 25-10 respectively.

Tournament organisers KAVC beat debutants Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 3-1 to win third place in the men's category, while Ndejje University defeated KAVC B, 3-0 in the women's category.

APR's left-attack Yves Mutabazi was named the tournament MVP, RRA left-attack Charlotte Nzayisenga took the women's gong.

On top of the trophies and medals, the winners walked away with $1000 each, $500 for the silver medalist, while the third-placed teams went home with $300 each.

Other award winners

Men

Best setter: Eric Mwizere (APR)

Best defender: Valens Ndiyonze (REG)

Best libero: Theoneste Ntakabero (Kirehe)

Best blocker: Saviour Atama (KAVC)

Best attack: Daudi Okello (KAVC)

Best receiver: Fred Muvunyi (Kirehe)

Women:

Best server: Margaret Namyalo (Vision VC)

Best defender: Posy Nsimiire (KAVC)

Best libero: Beatrice Uwamahoro (RRA)

Best setter: Yvette Igihozo (APR)

Best attack: Seraphine Mukantambara (RRA)

Best bloker: Faith Magole (KAVC)

Sunday: Finals

Men

APR 3-2 Kirehe

Third-place

KAVC 3-1 REG

Women

Vision VC 1-3 RRA

Third-place

Ndejje 3-0 KAVC