Tanzania: Brazil's Film Festival Comes to Dar

The feature film 'The Second Mother' has been chosen to open the 'Brazilian Movie Month'. (File photo)

FoR the last two months, the local Brazilian embassy has been busy preparing to have a number of cultural events, starting next month, to mark their Independence day.

To begin with, they plan screening a feature film, every Tuesday evening from September 5, at the German Cultural Centre (Goethe Institut), in the Upanga section of dar es Salaam.

During a recent conversation with the 'daily News', the deputy Head of Mission, Mauricio Correia, didn't mince his words in regards to their reason for taking-on this initiative. He made it clear, early in the conversation that this was not a "commercial initiative" but a "cultural" venture.

"It is completely free of charge and we don't want to sell anything. We just want to show Brazil and think this is a very good way to do it with. I think the best way we can approach countries is to approach people," Correia, who is responsible for coordinating the event suggested.

"That way," he continued to explain"we can make people realise that the other person is not so different but actually very similar to you.And that is why we're having this initiative. Its only to show our culture," he repeated, as if making sure his point was well understood.

Correia admitted that there are a number of interpretations different people could give as being culture. However, there's one,he maintains that usually comes to most people's minds, which are things like music, paintings and sculptures.

These, he admitted are part and parcel of culture but in its fullest sense, its more about how people live their normal lives and what are the solutions they create for daily problems. In short, it is how people of all ages and other differences generally interact, which he maintains defines human beings and distinguishes them from the animal kingdom.

Bearing the above in mind, plus given the undesirable fact that people are afraid of what they don't know, it stands, to reason,he suggested there'll be some element of fear when people who don't know each other meet.

Speaking from his own personal experience he says one of his biggest lessons learnt from being a diplomat and living in six different countries, on four continents, is that in the end, people are all the same.

"I think it's important that we expose our culture, not because it's from Brazil but because it's one of the ways we can approach other people and help them see we're not that different after all.

When people realise this, they get less afraid of connecting with each other," he suggested. Three of the four films to be screened - "The Second Mother", "Gonzaga - From Father to Son" and "The Clown", have Portuguese dialogue with English subtitles.

The animation, "Boy and the World" has no speech as such but general sounds. Correia apologies for not having subtitles in Kiswahili and noted that all four films follow a similar subject, which is the relationship between parents and their children.

Each film, he explains touches this line in a different way, which is one of the rea sons why they were selected for these screenings. The idea is by selecting a variety of different styles in presenting a story on film, the local audience will get a greater feel of Brazilian society.

There's drama, documentary comedy and animation. Before leaving the embassy, which faces the Coco Beach coastline, the 'daily News' had the opportunity of getting a quick word from the resident Brazilian Ambassador, Carlos Alfonso Iglesias Puente, concerning these screenings.

He started by stating their desire for locals to get to know a little bit more about "what is the cultural arena of Brazil right now." "our movie industry has always been very traditional and very active and all these four movies are very recent releases.

So, it's a good opportunity for Tanzanians to know a little more Brazilian. There'll be other initiatives, now that we have more staff. So, we'll be able to give a push to our cultural initiatives. By the end of our National day, on the seventh of September, we'll have more good news to give to the public,"Amb Puente said.

He then went on to explain why he believes culture "is a permanent characteristics of bonding societies". Therefore, it's through culture a person gets to know better. So as to provide an example of one of these characteristics in Brazilian society, he referred to in its formation having a tremendous contribution of people from Africa.

"So, in every cultural manifestation in Brazil, you see African roots, which puts us very close to Tanzania and other friendly African countries. Many people are not aware of this, you know 49 per cent of the Brazilian population are of Black descent.

This is very significant," Amb Puente suggested. Given that Brazil has a population of 200 million people, he says means more than 90 million of Brazilians are of African origin. This, he says, makes Brazil the second largest population of people from African descent, in the world, after Nigeria.

This is part of the reason why he maintains that culture is not only important because of historical factors but it being a "translation of humanity". It is because of all the above-mentioned reasoning that Ambassador Puente believes whenever possible effort has to be made to push cultural links.

Having this "Brazilian Movie Month", he strongly suggested is one small contribution on their part towards making locals more aware what it is that binds them together with Brazilians.