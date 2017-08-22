Africa: Vital Awareness Creation Gathering

People in the country who until now have heard and known much of the Pan African Parliament only through its President, Cameroonian-born Roger Nkodo Dang will this week have the opportunity to learn more about the institution. As one of the main organs of the African Union, the Pan African Parliament, PAP, will unite about 200 personalities in Yaounde from 22-26 August, 2017 to reflect on the theme: "The Problem of the Political and Socio-economic Integration of the African Continent: the Role of the Pan African Parliament." Given the enumerable political, economic and social cleavages that exist within the continent and the divisive external forces that continue to heavily impact life in Africa at almost every level of society, the objectives of the Organisation of African Unity, OAU (1968-2002) and the African Union, AU, since its creation in 1999 have remained difficult to attain. Agenda 2063 put in place by the AU as a cohesive vision for the African continent seems to have remained the preserve of a certain elite partly because most people on the continent scarcely take interest in what is going on or do not even know where to go for information. With the PAP swinging into action, through sensitisation workshops and conferences, the chances are that participants will not only empower themselves, but will serve as important relays in spreading the good news of continental integration in Africa. Thus, by meeting to debate on values of continental integration, how such values are being shared and the progress being made in their application, the parliamentarians have a better chance to play their roles as agents of PanAfricanism. And if objectives such as identifying areas that are unique to regional integration, reflecting on a platform that can serve as integration catalyst and tackling concerns related to governance, development and so on, the Yaounde Confab can better create the fallout effects of building popular adhesion to the vision set by the continental organisation, the African Union. Undoubtedly, several projects have been conceived to buttress the goals and ambitions of the African Union through the existing specialised structures within the AU, but the ever present hurdle of reaching out to a wider public has always been the ideal than the reality. Hopefully the various efforts such as the current gathering of some Members of the PanAfrican Parliament and their partners in Yaounde will not simply be another meeting, but an opportunity to move a major step further in achieving the goals of unity and integration on the continent especially at the political and socio-economic domains which are key to development and progress in Arica.