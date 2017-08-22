Cameroon: Humanitarian Crisis - Everyone Is Concerned!

opinion

It is the place of each citizen to stand in solidarity with victims of conflict and natural disasters.

World Humanitarian Day was commemorated on August 19, 2017 on the theme: "Civilians are Not A Target." It is a day set aside by the United Nations and its partners to honour the brave health and aid workers who are targeted or obstructed as they set out to help people in need, and pay tribute to the government employees, representatives of international organisations and agencies who risk their lives daily to provide humanitarian aid. Particular about the Day is the focus on the millions of civilians around the world who are caught up in conflict. The United Nations Secretary General's report reveals that around the world, conflict is exacting a massive toll on people's lives. Trapped in wars that are not of their making, millions of civilians are forced to hide or run for their lives. Children are taken out of school, families are displaced from their homes, and communities are torn apart. In Iraq, Syria, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria and elsewhere, thousands of women and girls urgently need protection, support and treatment for traumatic sexual violence and abuse. Cameroon is not left out in the humanitarian crises as the effects of the Boko Haram insurgency has spilled over to Cameroon, Chad and Niger. According to the United Nations, more than 25,000 people have lost their lives and over two million others have been displaced. Humanitarian challenges continue to mount in the country as refugees flow in from Nigeria and the Central African Republic. The government and the United Nations are concerned about acute food shortages in the year to come. The number of officially registered refugees in Cameroon has climbed to about half a million, with fresh arrivals coming from both Nigeria and the Central African Republic. This is in addition to the over 200,000 people registered as internally displaced by the Boko Haram conflict. The result of these crises is the record number of people-more than 65 million-forced to flee their homes from conflict. With such recurrent conflicts coupled with natural disasters such as the recent mudslide in Sierra Leone in which hundreds of people are feared dead and others displaced, everybody is exposed to a situation that may need humanitarian intervention. That is why each individual is called to be concerned in times of humanitarian crises for nobody is free. As such, the UN likewise the government of Cameroon is inviting each individual to stand in solidarity with people in distress, and with the health and aid workers who risk their lives to help them, all in a bid to give them hope of a better future.

L'explication

Allegra Baiocchi: « Nous avons lancé un plan humanitaire »

Coordonateur humanitaire pour le Cameroun.

Quel est l'état des lieux de l'aide humanitaire au Cameroun ? Au Cameroun, on estime à trois millions, le nombre de personnes qui ont besoin d'aide humanitaire. Surtout en ce qui concerne l'aide alimentaire, parce qu'on enregistre les réfugiés et les populations déplacées internes. Les actions sont chaque jour menées pour répondre aux besoins qui sont multiples. Nous avons des résultats tant sur les plans humanitaire, des abris, de la santé et de la protection. Mais ce n'est pas suffisant. Il y a encore beaucoup de personnes qui sont dans le besoin. C'est pourquoi nous avons lancé cette année comme tous les ans, un appel humanitaire dans la mesure où les financements se situent à 30% et c'est clair qu'il y a un gap par rapport à toutes les activités qui doivent être menées sur le terrain. Quels sont les critères à remplir pour bénéficier de cette aide ? Pour bénéficier de l'aide, nous procédons à un état de besoin. Puis, nous développons des plans de riposte. Nous avons déjà lancé le plan de réponse humanitaire de cette année. Celui-ci indique toutes les activités qui vont être menées pour répondre aux besoins exprimés sur le terrain. Ces projets couvrent les régions de l'Adamaoua, de l'Extrême Nord, de l'Est et du Nord. Nous dressons les listes de bénéficiaires en fonction de leurs types de besoins. Ensuite, nous effectuons des monitorings avec des équipes qui travaillent de manière continue en collaboration avec les populations. Afin de se rassurer que cette aide est distribuée bel et bien aux populations et qu'elle est utilisée pour répondre à leurs besoins humanitaires. Quid des difficultés... Elles se résument au manque de financements adéquats et au difficile accès aux populations en détresse, en raison de l'insécurité comme c'est le cas à l'Extrême-Nord. Parce que toute attaque complique l'accès aux personnes et aux équipes humanitaires. Nous faisons beaucoup de plaidoyer au niveau international pour nous aider à faire passer le message. Au Cameroun, on fait tout ce qu'on peut, pour satisfaire ces personnes en détresse et vulnérables. C'est pourquoi nous demandons aux uns et autres de faire plus pour répondre à tous les besoins dans l'optique du mieux-être de ces personnes.

