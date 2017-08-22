Cameroon: AFCON 2019 - Italian Ambassador for Proper Communication

Ambassador Samuela Isopi paid a farewell visit to Communication Minister, Issa Tchiroma Bakary on August 18, 2017.

The outgoing Ambassador of Italy to Cameroon, Samuela Isopi says his country stands for appropriate communication and transparency in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cameroon will organise in 2019. She said this will enable Cameroonians feel a greater ownership of the event and know that the infrastructure being constructed to host the competition will be at the disposal of all Cameroonians and help the government forge ahead with development endeavours. Samuela Isopi made the declaration to the press after farewell talks with Cameroon's Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary in Yaounde on August 18, 2017. She said, "I came to pay a farewell visit to the Minister of Communication and to thank him and his collaborators for the wonderful and effective cooperation we had during my three years of my mandate to Cameroon." She added that during the visit they discussed events they have organised together, starting from the two State visits. "We managed to communicate the two events together and also managed to help Cameroonians feel involved to be part of the visits," the Italian diplomat said. Back to the Africa Cup of Nations 2019, she said, "We are involved because there are two Italian companies involved in the construction of the main infrastructure for this event." The success of the event depends on proper communication and that is why Samuela Isopi and Issa Tchiroma talked about communication campaigns that have been launched. The two officials also discussed about the possible activities that Cameroonian and Italian governments could carry out together. During the conference the Ambassador organised in the Italian Embassy last month, she stressed on the importance to inform the public, inform the media and keep the media informed to let people know that it is not only an event for the authorities but first of all an event for the government and all the people of Cameroon.