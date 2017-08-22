Tanzania: We're With You, Mr President, JICA Assures JPM

JAPAN International Cooperation Agency (JICA) yesterday assured President John Magufuli that its brigades would undertake to complete, within agreed deadlines, all its projects under joint implementation with the government.

JICA President Shinidhi Kitaoka cited some of the grand projects as the Tanzania Zambia Railway (TAZARA) Flyover Bridge and construction of a four-kilometre, six lane, Mwenge-Morocco highway.

He hinted that his talks with the president had achieved an amicable agreement and that the commuting public should look forward to early on-starts of construction for other projects such as that of the Gerezani Bridge within the city of Dar es Salaam.

He made the assurance at State House during talks with Dr Magufuli, during which he commended Head of State's leadership for tightening the noose on corruption. Furthermore, he showered praise on the President for his efforts to develop the country, particularly in putting Tanzania on the path to future industrialisation.

The JICA President also recognised efforts that would help strengthen the economy and improve social services. "JICA will remain as major development partner with Tanzania," he pledged.

In a vote of gratitude, President Magufuli thanked Mr Shinidhi for his decision to visit the country and assured him that Tanzania valued contribution from Japan to its development effort through JICA. Dr Magufuli also pledged continued relations with Japan in various issues.

The Head of State has meanwhile thanked JICA for granting the funds to Tanzania to implement several projects in the city of Dar es Salaam, including expansion of the Mwenge-Morocco road which will be paved with eight lanes.

"We value these contributions from the taxpayers in Japan ... so may implement development projects in this country ... I ask you to look at possibilities of funding infrastructure development in the designated capital of Dodoma in which the government has decided to move its seat there," he said.

Also present during the talks between President Magufuli and Mr Shinidhi were the Japanese Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Masaharu Yoshida, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Doto James, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Eng Joseph Nyamhanga and Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Eng Patrick Mfugale.