21 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Mortar Attack On Bariire Settlement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al shabaab was reported to have launched a mortar attack against Somali and AMISOM forces bases in Bariire area, located in the outskirts of Afgoye district on Monday.

Residents said the mortar rounds were targeted military outposts belonging to the allied troops in the village, that has been Al shabaab bastion before it was recaptured this week.

According to the sources, some of the mortar shells landed inside the army barracks, and caused unidentified number of the casualties on the SNA and AMISOM forces.

Al Shabaab has intensified attacks on Bariire over the past few days, after losing the area to the coalition troops, backed by US military.

Somalia

Forces Capture Key Al-Shabaab Town of Bariire

African Union and Somali government forces have captured the town of Bariire, a strategic militant base in the south of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.