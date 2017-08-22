Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Mortar Attack On Bariire Settlement

Al shabaab was reported to have launched a mortar attack against Somali and AMISOM forces bases in Bariire area, located in the outskirts of Afgoye district on Monday.

Residents said the mortar rounds were targeted military outposts belonging to the allied troops in the village, that has been Al shabaab bastion before it was recaptured this week.

According to the sources, some of the mortar shells landed inside the army barracks, and caused unidentified number of the casualties on the SNA and AMISOM forces.

Al Shabaab has intensified attacks on Bariire over the past few days, after losing the area to the coalition troops, backed by US military.