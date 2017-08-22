Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives South Sudan Ambassador

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Abdul Ghani el Naeym Awad Karim, has received at his office evening Monday, the ambassador of South Sudan to Khartoum, Mayan Dot.

The meeting discussed efforts exerted by the Sudan with regard to humanitarian assistance provided for South Sudan and the facilitation provided by the sudn for the delivery of the assistance to the needy in south Sudan, in implementation of the directives of the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir

The Undersecretary has on his part promised to do all in his power to remove any obstacles and to work with the concerned authorities to allow for the smooth delivery of humanitarian assistance to south Sudanese.