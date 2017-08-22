Egypt: Minister for Defense Calls On President Al Sisi of Egypt, Concludes Visit to Cairo

Khartoum — The Minister for Defense, Lt Gen Awad Ibin Aouf, on Monday concluded his visit to Egypt where he called on President Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi, in the presence of the Egyptian Minister for Defense, Gen Subhi Sidigi.

Sudan's ambassador to Cairo, Abdul Mahmood Abdul Halim, described the meeting as being cordial and frank and that the Minister for Defense convey to President Al Sisi the greetings of his Sudanese counterpart, Field Marshal Omar Bashir, reaffirming Sudan's keenness to boost cooperation between the two countries and to reinvigorate cooperation mechanisms between Cairo and Khartoum.

He said the minister also briefed President Al Sisi on the outcome of his talks with Egypt's Minister for Defense which focused on border and political issues as well as the developments in the region and particularly the situation in Libya, its reflection on the Sudan, beside coordination between the two ministries.

The ambassador said President Al Sisi has meanwhile conveyed his greeting to President Omar Bashir and reaffirmed the commitment of his country, Egypt, to boost bilateral relations in the various domains and the commitment of Egypt not to intervene in the domestic affairs of others.

He said President Al Sisi also underlined commitment to implement what was agreed upon during the meeting of the Coordination and Follow up Mechanisms between the two countries.