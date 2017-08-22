21 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bahir Affirms Sudan-Chad Strong, Eternal Relations

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al -Bashir, has affirmed the eternal and strong relations between the Sudan and Chad on both the official and popular levels, and the Sudan's keenness to promote them in all domains.

The President of the Republic, discussed during his meeting, Monday, at the Guests House, the Chadian Prime Minister, Albert Pahimi Padacké, the ways for strengthening bilateral relations and develop cooperation to achieve the common interests.

The Chadian Prime Minister has indicated in press statements, keenness of his country to strengthen its relations with Sudan to serve the interests and benefits of the two countries, pointing out that the visit comes within the framework of the concern of leaderships of the two countries to boost relations of their governments and peoples.

He praised the cooperation and security coordination through the joint Sudanese-Chadian forces, which have contributed in the stabilization of Sudan and Chad boarders.

He welcomed the investments of the Sudanese businessmen in Chad, which will push forward the economic cooperation relations, and the development and prosperity of both countries.

