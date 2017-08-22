Sudan: Bakri Discusses With Chadian PM Enhancing Cooperation Between Two Countries

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Salih, discussed, Monday, with the visiting Chadian Prime Minister, Pahimi Padacké, the bilateral relations and ways for enhancing them further for the interest of the two countries, and pushing forward prospects for cooperation between them.

The Chadian PM, following his meeting with the FVP at the Council of Ministers noted that the meeting has tackled frameworks of economic cooperation between Khartoum and N'djamena, pointing to his country's benefit from port-Sudan harbor in goods exportation, alongside the facilitation provided by the Sudan in the field of borders trade, stressing his country's desire to attract the Sudanese investors to chad to invest in the natural resources the country endows.

He pointed out to the Sudanese-Chadian joint force experiment in boosting the security and stability boards of the two countries and combat of transient crime.