Tanzania: Two Arraigned Over 3m/ - Horns of Rhino

Mlele — Two Kasansa villagers have been arraigned before Mlele District Court here, accused of illegal possession of 3m/- rhino horns.

Before the District Magistrate, Mr Teotimus Swai, the Ikinko based peasants, Octavian Mekriori (46) and 49-year old Jinasa Jinasa were not allowed to enter any plea because their case falls under economic sabotage on which the court lacks jurisdiction.

Magistrate Swai remanded the accused and adjourned the case to September 7, this year when it comes up for another mention.

Prosecuting, Inspector of Police Bakari Hongoli charged before the court that the two accused committed the offence on August 12, 2017 at around 6:15 am at Mamba Village in Mlele District.

It was alleged that on the material day, at mid night, the wildlife officials from Tanzania National Parks found the accused in illegal possession of the rhino's horns valued at 3,030,000/-.

In the same court room, another Ikonko resident Leonard Masanja (50) was arraigned, charged with illegal possession of homemade firearm, goboli, the case which also falls under economic sabotage and Masanja was as well not allowed to enter any plea.

Prosecuting, Inspector Hongoli claimed before the court that the accused committed the crime on August 11, this year. The trial magistrate adjourned the case to September 7, for another mention and remanded the accused.