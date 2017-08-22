Kenya: Nairobi Water Co. Advertises Post of Managing Director

Nairobi — The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has advertised the position of Managing Director which was previously held by Philip Gichuki whose contract was not renewed.

In an advert placed in the local dailies, the company stated that candidate should have 15 years experience at a senior management level and must display strong management and leadership skills.

He or she will be expected to be responsible for the day-to-day operations at the firm to provide the effective and efficient provision of water and sewerage services at optimal costs.

The company's board declined to renew the contract of Gichuki and three other directors despite workers vowing not to resume work until their contracts are renewed.

Following the board's decision, Nahashon Muguna the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Technical Director has been appointed the acting Managing Director.

The workers in July protested the privatisation of the water company and the non-renewal of contract for three directors alleging the recent events were politically instigated.

Others whose contracts have not been renewed include Commercial Director Stephen Mbugua, Finance Director Johnson Randu and the Human Resource and Administration Services Director Rosemary Kijana.