22 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Classic Rally Underway to Boost Tourism in Zanzibar

By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

Residents and visitors here should expect to get the chance to watch, for the first time ever, classic car rally to take place this here Saturday.

Briefing journalist about the event, Ms Choum Kombo Khamis- deputy Minister responsible for Information and Tourism; and Garry Friend- General Manager of Park Hyatt Zanzibar, said at a joint press conference that the classic cars parade aims to boost tourism.

Before taking a ride in one of the cars brought from the United Kingdom, Khamis thanked the Park Hyatt management for organizing the event anticipated to boost tourism which con tributes about 80 percent of the foreign currency to the country.

"We have been taking multiple measures to improve our economy, particularly tourism. Thanks to all our partners and the planned vintage car rally will make a difference, and also an opportunity for people to learn about history," the deputy Minister said as she asked people to feel the streets and cheer-up participants.

According to the organizers led by Mr Garry Friend, the fun on next Saturday begins by having all participating cars assemble at Stone Town, at the Park Hyatt entrance, before proceeding to Melia Hotel, Kiwengwa village where it is scheduled to end.

He also appealed to people to line up along the streets to watch the cavalcade of old cars, used in 1950s and 1960s , announcing the event to be annual to at least the next five years.

Friend said, "Zanzibar is known for its rich history and what better addition on the Island's portfolio of old buildings, mosques and museums than a historical Car? Park Hyatt is honoured to partners with pother various stakeholders in tourism industry in this car rally, mainly meant to promote the island as a destination."

He said ten vintage cars, including three from Zanzibar, one from the UK, and six from Dar es Salaam, will take part in the rally, but any body "with similar car, is invited to register and take part in the rally."

