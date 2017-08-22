Tanzania: Long Walk to School for Children Comes to End

LONG distance walk to school, which was a big inconvenience for many children in Kihinani village, has ended following the completion of construction of two blocks, thanks to parents' contribution and support from the Ministry of Education and Vocational training.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction of the blocks at village Primary School, President Ali Mohamed Shein was informed that primary school Children used to walk long distance of about 3-5 kilometres to attend school, enduring early chilly mornings.

Dr Shein said the government remains committed to improve education sector in the islands, including having enough facilities and desks, adding that the shortage of desks will soon be history as fundraising for the desks has been going on well with 4bn/- already collected.

The event, attended by government, political party officials and residents, was part of Dr Shein's month-long tour of the Islands to inspect implementation of development projects and get closer to the people as par CCM 2015 election manifesto.

The President reminded the audience that before the 1964 revolution, education was provided along racism and wealth lines with majority poor people missing education, but "Now education is free for all. Let us ensure no child is left behind in this country."

"We thank the government for ensuring the School is built to save children from long distance walk. We were worried about our children going to schools particularly early morning when still dark or on rainy day," Ms Fatma Haji, a parent said.

According to the Principal Secretary (PS) Ms Khadija Bakar- Ministry of education and vocational training, the development of the primary school with 103 was a big step in the ongoing nationwide campaign for easy access to schools for children.

"We need all children to go to schools, but have to make sure that children do not walk long distance," the PS said as the President commended the parents and students for working hard in education, particularly for female student good performance last year.

Ms Khadija said about 69m/- (including 24m/- contribution from ordinary residents, was spent on the construction of the Kihinani primary school's two-blocks, as she thanked residents for starting the building before the ministry of education took over.

She said over 285 school blocks have been started by people in different areas of Unguja and Pemba, mentioning it as a challenge to the ministry to finish the construction of the schools as per request from the people.