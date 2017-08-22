Tanzania: Mbao Coach Confident to Command New Season

Mwanza — MBAO FC are confident to improve their last season's performance in this year's Premier League despite losing their key players.

The team's Head Coach, Etienne Ndairagije, said he has built a strong team, stronger than that played in the ended league.

Speaking after his youthful team clobbered Pamba 4-1 in a pre-season friendly at CCM Kirumba stadium on Sunday, the Burundian tactician said Mbao FC will be a force to reckon with this season and hoped his team to end the best side from the Lake Zone.

Mbao FC goals overpowered the former giants - Pamba 4-1 with goals coming from Burundian international, Yusuph Ndikumana in the 15th minute, Moses Said in the 35th minute, Ismail Ally in the 45th minutes and Boniphace Maganga in the 75th minute.

Peter Magata scored the consolation goal for Pamba FC in the 73rd minute. Speaking in a post match interview, Ndairagije said he was pleased with how his team played. The former Vital O coach said his team will resume training today for the preparation of the match against Kagera Sugar which will be held at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera this weekend.

The coach, however, complemented Pamba FC for the good game they have displayed against them despite the loss. Pamba FC head coach Mathias Wandiba said his team played well despite the defeat and he also confirmed his team will rest for two weeks before the kick off of the First Division league.

Pamba FC will launch their first division league campaign against Dodoma FC there after they will play JKT Oljoro.