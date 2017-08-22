Tanzania: Derby Goes Ajib-Niyonzima Duel

IT will be more than Ibrahim Ajib - Haruna Niyonzima duel in the midfield when Simba and Young Africans meet in the Community Shield match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

The two players will be much on focus as they were deeply involved in what analysts might call a 'painful exchange'. Ajib who was Simba's vital player crossed to their rivals Yanga while Niyonzima, the then Yanga's midfield maestro, joined Simba to the dismay of Yanga fans.

Following their vital importance before the exchange, analysts and fans are looking ahead to see how the two players cope with the new team mates. Already, football fans of these two oldest clubs in the country had the privilege to watch their new arsenal playing in the preseason matches.

Yanga, before crossing the sea to Pemba Island where they pitched a week-long camp, played their friendly game against the newly promoted side Singida United at the National Stadium and stamped a 3-2 victory.

Their fans sampled out good partnership at the team's engine department and it was evident that Ajib partnered well with Thabani Kamusoko at the middle of terrain.

However, supporters of Yanga were relieved to see the arrival of a Congolese talisman, Papy Tshishimbi who lately joined them in the Isles to consolidate the team's midfield department as a replacement of Niyonzima.

Similarly, the Msimbazi club who showcased their 'missiles' during the 'Simba Day' gala, appealed their fans by beating visiting Rayon Sport 1-0 at the National Stadium.

It was evident that club supporters wanted to see from their transformed squad how Niyonzima who was introduced mid-way, could cope upfront with team's formation alongside Shiza Kichuya, Emanuel Okwi and John Bocco.

The team's head coach Joseph said he was satisfied he had a formidable squad. Speaking prior to the tomorrow clash, Omog said his side is fully equipped to take on their long-time rivals.

"Every member in the team would like to embrace the game with winning mentality hence the morale is high. "Friendly games we played in South Africa, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar have helped me to identify and rectify some weak areas such that tomorrow's match will be approached without any difficulties," Omog said.

He additionally said goal-scoring drought faced by his team is now over as evidenced by 5-0 demolition of a Zanzibar based side in their last strength-building match played in the Isles.

While Omog refused to give his account of the game after the final whistle, his assistant Mayanja admitted that his side's lack of cutting edge presents them with a food for thought going into the new season.

"We still lack the cutting edge. The striking force is certainly something we have to look at going into the new season. "We're still trying to get the right partnership. Bocco had started to play well alongside Emma Okwi but now Bocco has picked up a minor injury and we are trying to see how Haruna (Niyonzima) can partner with either Mavugo or Luizio (Juma)," he said.