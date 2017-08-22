The Tanzanian shilling has steadily maintained its position since the opening of this month against the US dollars thanks to matching levels.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) data showed that the shilling opened the month at 2,242/68 to close yesterday trading at 2,242/38. "The market has seen the greenback stabilized against the shilling due to matching levels of demand and supply," CRDB said in its Market highlight of yesterday.

Standard Chartered Bank said despite the pair shilling and greenback to remain stable "low volatility expected". However the shilling marginally depreciated by 2.5 per cent since the beginning of the year.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) data showed yesterday that the shilling dropped to 2,242/35 yesterday against 2,186/21 at the beginning of this year.