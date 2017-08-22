Kenyatta to Attend Laboso's Inauguration, DP Waiguru's and Raila Joho's

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Tuesday attend the inauguration ceremony of Bomet Governor-elect Joyce Laboso.

His deputy William Ruto will on the other hand be attending the ceremony for Kirinyaga Governor-elect Anne Waiguru.

On Monday, the head of state attended the inauguration of Governor Mike Sonko where he urged Kenyans to embrace peace and not allow themselves to be incited to engage in violence and lawlessness.

Outgoing Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto who suffered a humiliating defeat said he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Laboso, who will be taking over from him.

Both leaders say that they are keen to unite the people of Bomet after a grueling election and say that focus should now be on development.

Other governors set to be sworn in today include Mombasa's Ali Hassan Joho.

On Monday, more than thirty governors took over office with a pledge to transform counties, with most of them identifying corruption as the major hindrance to development.

In Nairobi, Mike Sonko took over from Evans Kidero, with an assurance to reclaim the city's lost glory.

In Kisumu, newly elected Senator Anyang Nyong'o too pledged to root out corruption at the lakeside county, while assuring of accelerated development.

Other governors sworn in include Charity Ngilu of Kitui, Francis Kimemia of Nyandarua, Salim Mvurya of Kwale, Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta, Amason Kingi of Kilifi, Lee Kinyanjui of Nakuru, Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni among others.

Whereas Evans Kidero was available to hand over power to his successor Mike Sonko in Nairobi, the situation was not the same in Kitui and Kisumu where former governors skipped the swearing in events as they plan to challenge the elections in court.

Julius Malombe of Kitui did not attend the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Governor Charity Ngilu who received the instruments of power from County Secretary Alex Kimanzi.

In Kisumu, outgoing Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga handed over the instruments to Anyang' Nyong'o after Jack Ranguma kept off the event.