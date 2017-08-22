SHABANIE Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi blamed his players after his team fell to ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership soccer match at Maglas yesterday, saying while he had done all his work during training, his boys failed to deliver on the field of play. The home side created a number of chances but their strike-force was toothless in front of the goal.

"We created so many chances, we could not manage to score, we made one mistake again and we were punished but then as a coach you try to come back to the training ground to rectify the mistakes and at the end of the day I will be outside (the pitch) and you can't say anything when they make such a mistake and that was some seconds to go to half-time.

"But it's football, I have to accept it (the defeat) again," said Chiragwi.

Chiragwi said such bad results, having lost four games in a row, are not only bad for the team but also for his reputation as a coach.

ZPC Kariba opened the scoring after Talent Chamboko took advantage of some poor concentration by the home side's defence to score the only goal of the afternoon just before the half-time whistle.

The visitors could have added another one in the 71st minute but Raphael Manuvire's effort kissed the upright.

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa said "it was a very difficult match of football".

"I think they (Shabanie Mine) fought hard for 90 minutes, they were unlucky not to score maybe because they didn't create clear-cut scoring chances but it was a game whereby both teams never created meaningful chances.

"We had a half chance which we managed to score and we got the three points."

Meanwhile, some Shabanie Mine fans turned violent after they failed to accept their team's fourth consecutive defeat.

The fans started throwing stones, demanding the resignation of team manager Taku Shariwa whom they blamed for the poor results.

Such hostile was the situation that the police also had to momentarily stop the ZPC Kariba team bus from leaving the stadium as a security measure.

Shabanie Mine . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1