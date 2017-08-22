Zimbabwe: Stop Side-Marketing State-Sponsored Crops - - Govt

Government has appealed to farmers being supported under various Government programmes to deliver their grain and cotton to State enterprises that are offering viable prices. Farmers were urged to deliver grain to the Grain Marketing Board, which has the highest price of $390 per tonne. On the other hand, cotton farmers who benefited under the Presidential Inputs Scheme were urged to deliver to Cottco, that is offering a five percent foreign currency incentive.

The call comes amid reports that some middlemen are going around farming areas lying to farmers that GMB is rejecting grain, as its silos are already full.

In the process, the middlemen buy the grain from farmers at very low prices and later sell to the GMB.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Joseph Made assured farmers that Government was working with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to ensure farmers received their money.

He said GMB had a silo capacity of 700 000 tonnes and a hard stands capacity for 3,3 million tonnes and farmers could deliver maize, groundnuts, sorghum, millet and cowpeas to the parastatal.

"I appeal to farmers being supported under various Government input programmes to deliver their crops to the institutions we would have indicated," said Dr Made.

"Maize and small grains should be delivered to the GMB where farmers are being paid $390 per tonne.

"Farmers should not be misled by conmen as the maize is still required at the GMB. GMB should move with speed to distribute grain bags to farmers, as we are now going into a time where we can experience some showers. We do not want the maize to be affected."

On cotton, Dr Made said the RBZ had agreed to increase the cash amount given to farmers when they sold their crop.

Some cotton farmers were side marketing the crop sponsored under the Presidential Inputs Scheme and there were fears that those nearer borders could sell outside the country where buyers were offering cash.

"I am pleased with the efforts being made by Cottco to collect the crop.

"The farmers had been complaining since they also need cash, especially those in areas without banks, and the RBZ is considering the request," said Dr Made.

The Presidential Inputs Support Scheme is meant to enhance household food security, with the cotton inputs meant to revive the cotton industry, which was on the verge of collapse due to low prices offered by merchants.