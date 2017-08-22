Zimbabwe: Chess Champs Underway

THE African Schools Individual Chess Championships got underway yesterday with the Minister of Sport and Recreation Makhoshini Hlongwane officially opening the event at the HICC. The event, which is to run until August 28, attracted participants from Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Uganda, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe.

It caters for players under the age of 17.

The function was also graced by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, who made the first move to symbolise the commencement of the championships.

And the World Chess Federation also known as Fédération Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) president Kirsan Ilyumzhinov was also in attendance.

Hlongwane applauded the continental body for their efforts to develop chess from an early age.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to the efforts by the African Chess Confederation to disseminate skills of improving this good game. At the same time, I would like to acknowledge the support that the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) has injected in the development of chess across the world.

"To this end, I would like to appreciate the president of FIDE Kirsan Ilyumzhinov for finding it appropriate and worthwhile to specifically come to Zimbabwe for the 2017 African Individual Chess Championships," said Hlongwane.

African Chess Confederation president Lewis Ncube said this is the beginning of a new era for Zimbabwe who are hosting the schools continental championships for the first time.

"This is one of the first in terms of the major tournaments at this level that the African Chess Confederation has been able to really get Zimbabwe to host from the base of the school players in the whole continent.

"Zimbabwe has been a very active participant when we host tournaments within the region and they have always come up in very promising positions. So as a host of this event here in Zimbabwe, I am sure that they will be hoping that the home advantage will accrue.

"But they will also be facing stern opposition from the visiting participants so I am sure this makes for a very interesting next one week or so in terms of playing at this level and also identifying the future talents of our great continent," said Ncube.