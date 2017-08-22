21 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chess Champs Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ellina Mhlanga

THE African Schools Individual Chess Championships got underway yesterday with the Minister of Sport and Recreation Makhoshini Hlongwane officially opening the event at the HICC. The event, which is to run until August 28, attracted participants from Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Uganda, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe.

It caters for players under the age of 17.

The function was also graced by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, who made the first move to symbolise the commencement of the championships.

And the World Chess Federation also known as Fédération Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) president Kirsan Ilyumzhinov was also in attendance.

Hlongwane applauded the continental body for their efforts to develop chess from an early age.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to the efforts by the African Chess Confederation to disseminate skills of improving this good game. At the same time, I would like to acknowledge the support that the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) has injected in the development of chess across the world.

"To this end, I would like to appreciate the president of FIDE Kirsan Ilyumzhinov for finding it appropriate and worthwhile to specifically come to Zimbabwe for the 2017 African Individual Chess Championships," said Hlongwane.

African Chess Confederation president Lewis Ncube said this is the beginning of a new era for Zimbabwe who are hosting the schools continental championships for the first time.

"This is one of the first in terms of the major tournaments at this level that the African Chess Confederation has been able to really get Zimbabwe to host from the base of the school players in the whole continent.

"Zimbabwe has been a very active participant when we host tournaments within the region and they have always come up in very promising positions. So as a host of this event here in Zimbabwe, I am sure that they will be hoping that the home advantage will accrue.

"But they will also be facing stern opposition from the visiting participants so I am sure this makes for a very interesting next one week or so in terms of playing at this level and also identifying the future talents of our great continent," said Ncube.

Zimbabwe

Help Me Market 'Tainted' Zimbabwe, Minister Says to Media

Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi has reportedly called on the media to help him market the country to the international… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.