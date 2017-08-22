Zimbabwe: Mjintu Back With New Album

Revered guitarist and singer Innocent Mjintu has unveiled a five-track album titled "Tsaka". Mjintu described the death of his wife a few months ago as a major setback. "After the death of my wife I was down and I could not work on anything. However, by the grace of God I managed to come up with this five-track album," he said. The five track album has songs in Shona and Ndebele.

"I have done my best in coming up with this album. I have done all the instruments on it," he said.

Mjintu said he was a good rhythm guitarist who always gives his best.

"I have worked with a number of groups in Zimbabwe and I have never been told what to do by any musician, instead they liked my creations and in most cases they would develop their songs from there," he said.

Mjintu who worked with Leonard Dembo, Tadious Matsito, Nyaminyami Sounds among other groups became popular when he joined Alick Macheso's Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

After leaving Macheso, Mjintu formed the group Zare and began working with his son Learnmore.

Though they released two albums, they could not make much impact on the local scene and he was forced to join Mutodi Express under the leadership of Energy Mutodi.

At Mutodi Express they recorded a number of albums though the group flip-flopped and failed to create the desired impact.