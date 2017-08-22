Ethiopian Recommences Flight to Bahrain

Photo: The Observer

Ethiopian Airlines' latest plane addition, the Airbus A350XWB.

Ethiopian Airlines Group marked the recommencement of a thrice-weekly flight service to Bahrain in a ceremony that was held at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on August 17, 2017.

"Bahrain is an important destination in the Middle East joining the ever emerging Ethiopian destinations to the Gulf," said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

The new restoration will end a six-year hiatus to flights from Addis Abeba to Bahrain that has a route of 2,292kms. Ethiopian will fly three times a week to Bahrain with its fleet of Boeing 737-800s, with the outbound rotation operating via Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Ethiopian currently flies to the main cities in the Middle East - Beirut, Dammam, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dubai, Madinah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Sharjah.

"We are glad that we have resumed our services following the growing trade, tourism and investment ties between Bahrain and Ethiopia, and the continent of Africa at large," said Tewolde.

Currently, Ethiopian has a total of 100 passenger and cargo destinations worldwide.