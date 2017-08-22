20 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Recommences Flight to Bahrain

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
Ethiopian Airlines' latest plane addition, the Airbus A350XWB.

Ethiopian Airlines Group marked the recommencement of a thrice-weekly flight service to Bahrain in a ceremony that was held at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on August 17, 2017.

"Bahrain is an important destination in the Middle East joining the ever emerging Ethiopian destinations to the Gulf," said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

The new restoration will end a six-year hiatus to flights from Addis Abeba to Bahrain that has a route of 2,292kms. Ethiopian will fly three times a week to Bahrain with its fleet of Boeing 737-800s, with the outbound rotation operating via Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Ethiopian currently flies to the main cities in the Middle East - Beirut, Dammam, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dubai, Madinah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Sharjah.

"We are glad that we have resumed our services following the growing trade, tourism and investment ties between Bahrain and Ethiopia, and the continent of Africa at large," said Tewolde.

Currently, Ethiopian has a total of 100 passenger and cargo destinations worldwide.

Ethiopia

Cycling Team Shift Focus to Tour of Ethiopia

The national cycling team (Team Rwanda) will be looking to use the experience gained from competing in the Colorado… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.