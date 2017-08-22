Zimbabwe: Dream Star Zimbabwe Concludes Auditions

Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo Arts Correspondent Preparations for this year's edition of Dream Star Zimbabwe Talent show, the Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe are gathering steam, with organisers shutting down preliminary auditions over the weekend at Reps Theatre. The national auditions started scouting for music and dance talent in Masvingo, followed by Mutare, Bulawayo, Gweru with Harare closing up the first round of auditions.

Talent show spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen said preparations are getting advanced with the top cream only making it to the grand finale.

"Preparations are running smoothly and Harare was our last stop. We have seen amazing talent in the young people that are in this country and only the outstanding ones will make it to the finale," he said.

Semifinals will be held on September 16 at the Longcheng Plaza whilst the grand finale is set for October 7 at the Harare International Conference Centre though this venue is subject to change.

Kitchen said this year, the ultimate winner of the competition will pocket $3 000, while the second and third prizes are pegged at $1 500 and $750 respectively with academic scholarship and employment opportunities to be awarded to outstanding individuals and groups.

"The winner will walk away with $3000 whilst first runner up will get$1500 and the second runner up will get $750 and they will get academic scholarship and some other benefits," he said.

Established by the CFZ, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show is an entertainment platform that seeks to empower local talented youths aged between 12 and 40, who are in the arts and culture, to help them rise from the backstage to the official stage.

"With Dream Star Zimbabwe Talent Show, we aim to provide young and talented youths with the opportunity to transit from using their talent recreationally and informally to become recognised as world stars while earning a living at the same time," he said.

"As a way of according the talented upcoming artistes the much-needed exposure and experience of performing, they will travel to China for some performances at some of China and the world's main stages," said Kitchen.

Last year, the first prize was won by Tafara Dondo from Mutare (beatboxer), followed byThose Guys Vacho (Gweru band) and on third place was Prince Silas(Marodera singer).