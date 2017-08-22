Zimbabwe: Muchechetere On Good Governance

WITH most national sport associations still struggling to get meaningful sponsorship for their programmes, the Sports Commission's acting director-general Joseph Muchechetere has said there is need to up their game on issues to do with corporate governance. Local sport has over the years continued to struggle when it comes to resources and with the economic challenges facing the country, sport has also not been spared.

Muchechetere said while he acknowledges the economic challenges in the country, the national associations need to play their role to attract a helping hand from the corporate world.

"Sponsorship is a business deal and it is affected from the two parties involved, the one who is sponsoring and the one who is being sponsored because both of them want to take advantage of the strength of each other's brand or brands.

"So at the moment both of them are affected. Also note most corporates are not operating to the maximum because of the economic situation . . . Very few corporates are operating at a level they can set aside resources for sport.

"As a result, there are few resources set aside for sponsorship and this means these few resources are being chased by many organisations. So whoever get those resources it's an exhibit of high level corporate organisation or high level of good governance.

"That means national sport associations have to be well organised in order to win the competition because the competition is about the few resources available for sponsorship," said Muchechetere.

Muchechetere said some of the associations are still struggling to run their affairs properly and promote their disciplines to perform in terms of results.

"To a certain extent, quite a number of national sport associations face challenges because they are not properly organised and they won't win the race. As a result a number of national sport associations fail to get these resources.

"We are pushing very hard for good governance, strategy, constitution and good leadership in terms of organising events.

"I must also say it's also sad national sport associations are failing to get this sponsorship not because the resources are few but are failing to organise themselves. The truth of the matter is corporates would want to capitalise on powerful brands, visible brands. But if that talent, that national sport association is not visible it becomes difficult for the corporates to chase around that association or brand," added Muchechetere.

However, it's not all gloom as some associations such Tennis Zimbabwe have continued to enjoy some fair support from companies such as Old Mutual, who have become the main sponsors of the annual ITF Futures events and NetOne have been on their side catering for the Davis Cup Team.

Rugby have also benefited from Old Mutual, involved more at junior level and Delta last week weighed in with a $100 000 sponsorship package to support the Cheetahs in trying to qualify for the 2018 Sevens World Cup in San Francisco, in the United States.

Triathlon also join that league with the continued support from Coca-Cola through their different brands, with Bonaqua taking over from Schweppes as the title sponsor for the Troutbeck ATU Triathlon African Cup held in April.

Karate have also found a partner in the form of AfricaBet who came on board last year while individual athletes like motocross rider Tanya Muzinda have also managed to attract support from CBZ Holdings and NetOne as well.

Recently 12-year-old Muzinda, whose main backers are CBZ Holdings and NetOne, got a one-year gym sponsorship deal from Crossfit Kyma gym.

Muzinda, the postergirl of Zimbabwean motocross, is currently preparing to take part in the British Girls National Championships which are set to run from September 9 to 10 at the famous Woxton track in Oxford, England, and her father and trainer, Tawanda, recently indicated that they need more than $25 000 for this trip.

And Tawanda Muzinda hopes more sponsors will come on board and become part of "Team Tanya".

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe partnered JM Busha 54 Races early this year in a partnership expected to run for four years with a package of $300 000 on average annually. Muchechetere added that there is need to continue engaging the two parties to bridge the gap and ensure more investors come on board and assist the various sport codes.