FC Platinum's title challenge got a morale booster after an important away win against Triangle in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo yesterday. A Winston Mhango conversion from the spot in the first-half was all Norman Mapeza's side needed to collect maximum points in this tightly-contested encounter. "We did well in the first-half and with a bit of luck, we could have scored two more goals. I am proud of the boys, they played well after our midweek defeat to CAPS United and coming here to collect maximum points away from home is not bad at all.

"We made some tactical changes from the guys who played against CAPS and it doesn't mean they played badly but I am happy the boys who came in played well. Dube and Sadiki (Ali) were doing well and they were prepared to run so I let them finish what they started," Mapeza said after the match.

Both teams failed to create meaningful chances in the opening stages of the match but the visitors were the first to test the home side after goalkeeper Chris Mverechena was forced to make a save from Nqobizita Masuku in the 12th minute.

The visitors then started to dictate the pace of the game and they were duly awarded a penalty after Gift Mbweti was carelessly tackled by Mverechena inside the box.

The impressive Chiredzi-based referee Jimmy Makwanda did not hesitate to point to the spot and Mhango took the responsibility, sending the offender (Mverechena) the wrong way.

FC Platinum dominated the exchanges going to the break and the home side's gaffer Taurai Mangwiro reacted with a double substitution, bringing in Courage Denias and Maxwell Mawuna for Simba Makoni and Tarisai Rukanda respectively just after half-time.

Denias made an instant impact after his introduction but all his efforts failed to produce an equaliser for the Sugar Sugar Boys.

FC Platinum threatened to increase their lead but Mverechena made a double save denying Mbweti before Mkhokeli Dube's effort from the rebound missed the target by a few inches in the 75th minute.

The visitors, however, defended their lead in the last 15 minutes of the match despite some spirited efforts by Triangle to force another draw against the platinum miners.

Mangwiro was in disbelief after the full-time whistle and he felt at least a point was a fair result despite his boys "giving FC Platinum too much respect".

"It's a very frustrating defeat especially at home where we have been dominant, losing only to Chicken Inn. We were passive in the opening stages of the game and we made a blunder in giving away the penalty.

"We improved from there on but FC Platinum are an experienced side and they thwarted every move we made in trying to get at least an equaliser," he said.

Teams

Triangle: C. Mverechena, D. Phiri, N. Melson, K. Chigwida, G. Zhokinyi, R. Kawondera, B.Short (E.Phiri), T. Huwa, T. Rukanda (C. Denias 46th minute), S. Makoni (M. Mawuna 46th minute), L. Nhamo.

FC Platinum: W. Magalane, R. Muduviwa, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, G. Bello, W. Mhango, R. Chinyengetere, N. Masuku, A. Sadiki, M. Dube, G. Mbweti.

Triangle . . . . . . .(0)0

FC Platinum .. (1)1