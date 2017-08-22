Zimbabwe: Mourners Extol Mahofa's Virtues

Fidelis Munyoro in HARARE and George Maponga in MASVINGO

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Shuvai Ben Mahofa, who died last week and was yesterday laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, epitomised the best of the greatest generation of the liberation struggle, high-ranking Government and zanu-pf officials from Masvingo have said.

Sen Mahofa passed on last Sunday at Makurira Memorial Clinic after battling ill health since 2015.

She was 76.

Thousands of mourners converged at the national shrine to bid farewell to the gallant daughter of the soil.

Speaking on the sidelines of the burial, presided over by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Masvingo zanu-pf Politburo member Cde Josaya Hungwe said Mahofa's life was well-defined by a sense of duty and commitment.

"She served the nation, party and the province with great rectitude and distinction," said Cde Hungwe.

"She was a social scientist who understood the plight and the needs of the people she served throughout her life working for the party and in Government. At the same time represented her constituency with honour. It is great loss to her family, to us as a province and the nation at large."

zanu-pf Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira said: "She worked hard, a peace-maker and unifier with a big heart. She wanted to see Masvingo developing, economically. We have lost a great woman. She will be sadly missed."

Almost shedding a tear, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi said: "The grand lady of our politics is Amai Mahofa, we were conceived, the many of us the young generation that you see today in the province through her hands.

"I credit her, particularly myself, for the motherly role she played when she extricated me from the jaws of the party's discipline, when I was suspended in 2004. She was very instrumental in getting me out of the suspension."

Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira weighed in: "Mai Mahofa's daring and unfaltering leadership inspired many in the province. The void she has left is difficult to fill, but she has left the legacy of unity, and peace, which we must treasure to honour her."

In Masvingo many people paid glowing tributes to the veteran politician and lauded Government and Zanu-PF for according her the national heroine status.

The Masvingo provincial affairs Minister was credited for steering development in Masvingo Province during her two-year tenure.

Various people, drawn from business, politics and academia among others paid homage to the late Provincial Affairs Minister saying the void she left will be hard to fill.

They said bestowing national heroine status on Sen Mahofa was befitting considering the role she played in the development of Zimbabwe from the pre-independence era and after the country attained autonomy.

Masvingo businessman Mr Julius Marimbire said: "Her death is a big loss especially to us in the business community because Sen Mahofa helped us in various ways thereby making our operations a lot easier. It was a befitting honour to confer national heroine status on her.

"Even young people in this province have been robbed of a great teacher and mother who was always ready to help. We want to thank the national leadership led by President Mugabe for declaring her a national heroine," he said.

Top Masvingo lawyer Advocate Isaaih Muzenda said Senator Mahofa was born a heroine as evidenced by the work she did from the pre-independence era.

"The province lost a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration, a driver of development who was totally committed to developing the province. That she is a national heroine is beyond question and we thank the Zanu-PF and Government leadership for giving the highest honour in the land. Masvingo is honoured," said Advocate Muzenda.

Zanu-PF Ward 23 chairman in Gutu district Cde Clemence Maponga said Senator Mahofa's death had robbed the people of Gutu and Masvingo at large of a catalyst of development who was totally committed to uplifting the ordinary.

"Her death marked a very sad chapter in the history of Gutu district and Masvingo at large. Senator Mahofa"s footprints are visible on many developmental projects initiated in Gutu since the attainment of independence. From the time I started knowing him soon after independence she never wavered from her drive to ensure there was development," he said.

Cde Maponga said in Gutu district Senator Mahofa spearheaded construction of dip tanks in areas such as Tirizi, Vumba and Chekure together with clinics at Chitando and Majada while several schools among them Vumba, Chiwara, Majada were electrified through Senator Mahofa's facilitation.

"We want to thank President Mugabe and the entire Government leadership for declaring a heroine. There could be no other bigger heroine than her. Her track record spoke for itself and we find solace in that even the majority of Zimbabweans concur that Senator Mahofa was no ordinary person," added Cde Maponga.

Mr Farai Govere of Hwiru Township at Mpandawana Growth point in Gutu also paid tribute to Senator Mahofa for steering development in the district.

"We were pained by her death and we will dearly miss Senator Mahofa because she created employment opportunities for youths while she also made sure everyone benefitted from Government programmes like the food assistance and seed distribution schemes and also farming equipment support. She was always assisting people from the time I first knew her in the late 1980s," he said.

Housewife Mrs Loveness Chihono also from Hwiru said Government deserved a pat on the back for declaring Senator Mahofa a national heroine.

"Her track record speaks for itself, she was a woman of the people whose top priority was to ensure socio-economic development. I started knowing her in 2012 when I got married here in Gutu and I must say she was a proponent of woman development here in Gutu distict," she said.

"We want to thank President Mugabe and his Government for honouring the people of Gutu and Masvingo at large by giving special recognition to Senator Mahofa by declaring her a national heroine. She indeed deserved the honour."

Mr Shakeman Matavo of Mpandawana Growth point said Senator Mahofa's name will forever remain tucked in the memories of the people of Gutu. "We always counted on her to help us whenever we faced challenges, besides being a peace loving person, Senator Mahofa also loved his party Zanu-PF to the bone. She was an inspiration to many women.

"She never discriminated and wanted equality always. We are happy that she was declared a national heroine and will join other greats from Gutu especially the late VP Baba Simon Muzenda, Retired General Vitalis Zvinavashe and Air Chief Marshal Josiah Tungamirai."

Mpandawana residents said they will always have fond memories for Senator Mahofa saying her beerhall at the growth point that used to trade under the name Cheziya always filled to the rafters every time Senator Mahofa, or simply Chikoforo or Mother, was around.