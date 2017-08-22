22 August 2017

Rwanda: Hospitality Sector Embraces Technology to Ensure Safety

By Hudson Kuteesa

The local hospitality sector has moved to embrace advanced technologies to ensure security and safety at their facilities. Nsengiyumva Barakabuye, the chairman of the Rwanda Hospitality Association, noted that new technologies are essential to safeguard the industry.

"Rwanda's vision and achievements are based on security. It is number one priority because, without it, we cannot achieve anything else," he said

The official was speaking at an event organised by Security Wide Technologies Limited (SWTL) to showcase some of their technology equipment over the weekend. The firm is a regional distributor of electronic security equipment.

Nsengiyumva called on the firm to partner with sector players and enable hoteliers to buy equipment on installment basis,

"We want to see how we can forge a partnership that can enable members to acquire the equipment easily and at affordable rates," he said.

The government has enacted a policy that makes it compulsory for all hotels and restaurants to be equipped with security gadgets and cameras.

Speaking at the event, Jenipher Ingabire, the managing director of Security Wide Technologies, urged service industry players to be mindful about the safety of their clients,

She added that fire detection and fire fighting were among national priorities when it comes to security.

Ingabire noted that they have already trained personnel to install and service the equipment.

