21 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Rapist Sentenced to Undergo 15 Years Imprisonment

King William's Town — 21 August 2017 - The Tsomo Regional Magistrate's Court sentenced 40-year-old Fezile Sivanjani to undergo 15 years imprisonment for the rape of a 67-year old-woman. The accused was sentenced on Monday, 21 August 2017.

It is alleged that the accused was a neighbour of the victim. On 16 July 2016 at about 15:00 the accused went to the homestead of the victim and found her sitting on the bed. He closed the door and raped the victim. After the rape the accused ran away.

The victim reported the case at Ngqamakhwe Police Station. The crime was committed at Lesotho Location, Mpeta Village, Ngqamakhwe. The Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) traced and arrested the accused. Eastern Cape Police has welcomed the sentence and congratulated the Butterworth FCS Unit investigators for quality investigation which led to the conviction and sentencing of the accused.

