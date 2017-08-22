22 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Acting Police Commissioner Mothiba to Oversee Crime Intelligence

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba has taken on the role of overseeing the functions of the crime intelligence unit.

This announcement comes in the wake of Major-General Pat Mokushane being relieved of the role on Monday, after acting in the position.

According to a police statement on Tuesday morning, the decision was made "in the interests of service delivery" and the personnel changes have already come into effect.

Mokushane has resumed his role as Provincial Head of Protection and Security Services in the Northern Cape.

