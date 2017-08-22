South Africa: Another French Ref for Boks v Pumas

Another Frenchman will be in charge when the Springboks tackle Argentina in their Rugby Championship encounter in Salta on Saturday (kick-off 21:40 SA time).

Pascal Gauzere has been appointed to referee the Test at Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena.

His countryman Romain Poite - who refereed last Saturday's Test between the two nations in Port Elizabeth - will be an assistant referee alongside Nic Berry of Australia.

New Zealand's Glen Newman will again be the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile, England's Wayne Barnes will referee Saturday's earlier match between New Zealand and Australia in Dunedin (09:35 SA time).

Barnes will be assisted by Frenchman Jerome Garces and Ireland's Andrew Brace, with England's Rowan Kitt the TMO.

