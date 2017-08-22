South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Illegal Hunting-Tarkastad

press release

Cradock Swift police action led to the speedy arrest of suspects and weapons confiscated just outside Tarkastad yesterday,

20 August 2017 at about 04:45.

Tarkastad visible police officials arrested four (4) suspects aged between 18 and 40 years for Illegal hunting. One (1) Toyota bakkie, two (2) 303 rifles, which are licenced and belongs to one of the suspects were confiscated, when three (3) Steenbok and one (1) Porcupine was found in the suspects possession.

The suspects appeared in the Tarkastad Magistrate's Court today where the case was postponed for further investigation.