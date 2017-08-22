South Africa: Man in Court Over KZN Town Murders

One of the four people arrested for the murders of four people in Mbongolwane appeared in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Busani Ntshangase, 47, appeared in court on Monday, charged with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder, Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Ntshangase and the other three suspects will reappear on August 29.

On the night of Sunday, August 6, five people were shot in their rondavel in Mbongolwane, a town in the Uthungulu district.

Their home was then set alight. Three people, aged between 30 and 50, died on the scene. Two were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. One of them succumbed to their injuries later.

Zwane said he did not want to speculate about the motive for the attack, as the murders were still being investigated.

At the time, acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa condemned the killings and appealed to local residents to allow the law to take its course.

"People should engage in talks and resolve their differences in a peaceful manner, rather than to resort to such brutal acts of violence," he said in a statement.

Source: News24