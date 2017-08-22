22 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man in Court Over KZN Town Murders

Tagged:

Related Topics

One of the four people arrested for the murders of four people in Mbongolwane appeared in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Busani Ntshangase, 47, appeared in court on Monday, charged with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder, Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Ntshangase and the other three suspects will reappear on August 29.

On the night of Sunday, August 6, five people were shot in their rondavel in Mbongolwane, a town in the Uthungulu district.

Their home was then set alight. Three people, aged between 30 and 50, died on the scene. Two were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. One of them succumbed to their injuries later.

Zwane said he did not want to speculate about the motive for the attack, as the murders were still being investigated.

At the time, acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa condemned the killings and appealed to local residents to allow the law to take its course.

"People should engage in talks and resolve their differences in a peaceful manner, rather than to resort to such brutal acts of violence," he said in a statement.

Source: News24

South Africa

'White Men' Blog Was Not Hate Speech - Panel

A blog calling for the disenfranchisement of white men does not amount to hate speech, the Appeals Panel of the Press… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.