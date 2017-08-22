South Africa: Commissioner Warns On the Destruction of Property

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma issued a stern warning on the destruction of property and perpetuation of other criminal activities during service-delivery protest action.

The warning by the Commissioner comes amid mayhem caused last week on Friday, 18 August 2017 by community members of Vosman, near Witbank, which led to the arrest of 11 people in connection thereto.

It is reported that the community of Kwa-Guqa, in Vosman, started trashing and destroying property, stoning vehicles, trucks and busses that were passing by, as a result of alleged dissatisfaction with service delivery. The rampage eventually spread to the N4 national route which led to it being closed with debris and truckloads of coal, a bus and a sedan being torched as well as foreign-owned shops being looted in the process.

Police managed to disperse the crowds and restored the N4 as well as other local roads. During the weekend a meeting was called at the stadium, to be addressed by the authorities and it became violent with the police having to intervene by dispersing the crowds and escorting the dignitaries to safety.

General Zuma said that all people have the right to protest regarding any matter with which they are discomfortable, but all actions undertaken at any given time during a protest must be within the confines of the law. "No matter how grave your concerns or how strongly you feel on any particular matter, you simply have no right to destroy property, be it government's or other people's property", said General Zuma.

A total of 11 people have been arrested up to so far with more arrests still imminent. They are expected to appear at the Witbank Magistrate's Court soon.