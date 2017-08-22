Kenya: Leaders Extol Christabel Ouko's Courage, Determination

Various leaders have continued to mourn Christabel Ouko, the widow of former Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko.

Mrs Ouko died Monday after a car crash at Kipsitet along the Awasi-Kericho Highway as she left the inauguration ceremony of Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o.

Prof Nyong'o Tuesday led the people of Kisumu and the local leaders in paying their tribute to Mrs Ouko, described as soft-spoken and humble.

"We are very deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our lovely mother Mama Christabel Ouko. We were friends for many years and this is a loss very difficult to take or to accept," Prof Nyong'o said:

"But we pray to God to look after the family at this time of deep sorrow. God bless Christabel. May her soul rest in eternal peace," Governor Nyong'o said.

At the same time, opposition leader Mr Raila Odinga has expressed his sadness following Mrs Ouko's death.\

COURAGEOUS

In a statement, Mr Odinga said the country will greatly miss the late Christabel whom he said will be remembered for her courage and determination against great odds.

"We have known Christabel and the family of the late Robert Ouko for a long time.

"Like her late husband, Christabel was outstanding in her commitment to our country and her family. She played critical roles in the development of our country and rendered selfless services to her immediate community," Mr Odinga.

"While we will deeply miss her, we will forever remember her for her courage and determination against great odds. It is our hope that the support of friends and friends will provide some comfort to her family at this difficult time," added the ODM party leader.

Mr Odinga said it is sad that Mrs Ouko lived and died with the pain of never knowing who was responsible for the cruel murder of her husband or finding justice for him.

Dr Ouko's body was found by a herdsboy in Got Alila hills, Kisumu in February 1990.

"It is a pain now transferred to the remaining family members mourning her sudden passing," Mr Odinga said.

OUKO KILLERS

Kisumu Senator-elect Fred Outa lamented that Mrs Ouko died without getting a comprehensive report on the planners and killers of her husband.

"As we mourn her, we also demand that the government must give a report on who killed her husband so that her children can have peace," Mr Outa said.

Muhoroni MP Onyango Koyoo said Mrs Ouko was instrumental in helping the needy through educational programmes that saw her put up a secondary school in memory of her husband.

"She impacted positively on the lives of the downtrodden in the society and was a team player. We will dearly miss her. May her soul rest in peace," Mr Koyo said.

GREAT WOMAN

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch said: "I have known her since my youth when Dr Ouko was our MP. She was my staunch supporter."

Mr Aluoch described Mrs Ouko as soft-spoken and humble.

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda said Kisumu has lost a great woman.

"I saw her at the swearing-in ceremony of the Kisumu governor in good health but now she has departed. May the Lord rest her soul in peace," Mr Ouda said.

Mrs Ouko died while undergoing treatment at Siloam Hospital from what doctors said was internal bleeding.