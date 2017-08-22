21 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: IPOB Threat - Brace Up Against Troublemakers - Obiano

By Emma Elekwa

Anambra state Governor and Chief Security Officer of the State, Chief Willie Obiano, has called on the citizens of the state to brace up against any troublemakers with intention of disrupting peace or causing chaos ahead of the governorship election.

The call is coming against the repeated threat by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to disrupt the November 18 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Addressing a gathering at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Obiano disclosed that security reports available to him indicated that the architects of the threats were from outside the state and not even people of the State.

"We cannot allow somebody from another state to invade our peaceful state and issue unwelcome directives to us.

"We will not fold our hands and watch such an individual motor in people from Abia, Enugu and other outside places to disrupt order in our State", he insisted.

Reassuring the residents of state of maximum security the governor urged the people to treat the threat as empty, as they get prepared for those with intention to disrupt peace during the election.

"Ignore the empty threats. Go about your lawful businesses and sleep with both eyes closed. I will keep watch over you with my two eyes open. I will let anyone who dares us know I am from Aguleri." the governor assured.

Daily trust gathered that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in a rally at Ekwulobia Anambra State, renewed his call on people to boycott the forthcoming election in the State.

Kanu also reaffirmed avowed determination of IPOB to enforce his orders of no election in the state irrespective of any challenge to stop them.

