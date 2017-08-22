22 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Jon Qwelane's Hate Speech - Why Words and Context Matter

analysis By Melanie Judge

The likes of Jon Qwelane might try to claim their entitlement to bigotry based on the right to freedom of expression. However, seeking that protection - critical to an open society - is also subject to limitations. And in a court ruling last week, Jon Qwelane's bigoted utterances against gays were declared to be hate speech.

Last Friday, the South Gauteng High Court delivered a long-awaited judgment in the hate speech case of journalist and political figure Jon Qwelane. In his judgment, Judge Dimpheletse Moshidi found that the article Call me names, but gay is NOT okay, written by Qwelane and published in the Sunday Sun in 2008, amounts to hate speech as contemplated in s10(1) of the Equality Act (the Act). Justice Moshidi stated that "the offending statements are hurtful and harmful and have the potential of inciting harm towards the LGBTI community, and plainly propagate hatred towards them".

The court also found that Qwelane's defence, which challenged the constitutionality of the Act, failed and was dismissed with costs. These outcomes hold significance beyond the specifics of the case, and should be read against local and global contexts where racist, sexist and homophobic hate speech is...

