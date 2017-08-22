21 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police to Re-Brand Through Effective Public Relations - IGP

By Ronald Mutum

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has said every police officer must reflect the best professional conduct of the police.

He said policemen must relate better with the public in an effort to rebrand the negative public perception of the police.

He made this known on Monday during the establishment of the police public relations school and capacity training seminar for spokespersons of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said when fully operational, the school was expected to train officers in the 12 zonal commands, 36 states commands and some senior officers.

He also said the school is parts of efforts to change public perception of the police by striving to do away with unethical behaviours.

He urged the PPROs attending the inaugural training at the school to extend the knowledge they would acquire to their colleagues in their respective commands.

