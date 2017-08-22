22 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: It Took Us Six Months to Produce 'Friend Zone' - Sauti Sol

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sauti Sol/instagram
Sauti Sol.
By Hilary Kimuyu

Award winning afro-pop group Sauti Sol have disclosed how producing the world's first ever emoji only music video took almost six months to produce.

The video of their newly released single, Friendzone, is a WhatsApp themed, emoji-only (lyric) video.

"This is the first EVER emoji only lyric music video in the world. It took us almost 6 months to develop and execute," said the group on their social media pages.

This is the first EVER emoji only lyric music video in the world. It took us almost 6 months to develop and execute.

The emoji lyric video is the first of a three part video release for the song friendzone. The song has been well received among their fans and even on the airwaves.

Speaking about what influenced them, Bien said; "Right now somewhere in the world, there is always someone in the friend zone and there is someone trying to get out of the friend zone."

"As part of our majority we try to sing songs that make people happy but we also tell people stories. Songs that people can relate to. People use emoji's in our everyday lives, they are slowly replacing the actual words," added Savara during an interview.

Kenya

Opposition Accuses Jubilee of Intimidating Judiciary

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has accused senior politicians from the Jubilee Party of prosecuting the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.