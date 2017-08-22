Kenya: It Took Us Six Months to Produce 'Friend Zone' - Sauti Sol

Award winning afro-pop group Sauti Sol have disclosed how producing the world's first ever emoji only music video took almost six months to produce.

The video of their newly released single, Friendzone, is a WhatsApp themed, emoji-only (lyric) video.

"This is the first EVER emoji only lyric music video in the world. It took us almost 6 months to develop and execute," said the group on their social media pages.

The emoji lyric video is the first of a three part video release for the song friendzone. The song has been well received among their fans and even on the airwaves.

Speaking about what influenced them, Bien said; "Right now somewhere in the world, there is always someone in the friend zone and there is someone trying to get out of the friend zone."

"As part of our majority we try to sing songs that make people happy but we also tell people stories. Songs that people can relate to. People use emoji's in our everyday lives, they are slowly replacing the actual words," added Savara during an interview.