Kenya: Arnold Origi Back as Okumbi Names Foreign-Based Legion

Norway's Lillestroem SK goalkeeper Arnold Origi is among foreign-based players summoned by Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi ahead of the upcoming international friendly matches.

Origi last featured for the national team in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Guinea Bissau in March 2016.

The 33-year-old is a regular at his club with 17 league appearances to his name this season.

Origi joins Ireland's Galway United forward Jonah Ayunga in a squad led by captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Conspicuously missing from the 15-man squad is Georgia-based left back Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma.

Maritzburg United's Brian Mandela, who was sent off in the 2-1 defeat away to Sierra Leone in the 2019 Cup of Nations first round qualifier on June 10, 2017, is also in the squad.

Stars are set for a series of friendly matches against Mauritania, Togo and Mozambique during the international break that starts on August 27.

Meanwhile, Okumbi has called up eleven more local based players among them, 2016 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kenneth Muguna and Kariobangi Sharks defender Paschal Ogweno.

They are set to replace the Ulinzi Stars quintet of Stephen Waruru, Samuel Onyango, Mohammed Hassan and Omar Mbongi, who have withdrawn from the list ahead of the 11th edition of the East Africa Military games in Bujumbura, Burundi from 24 August to 6 September, 2017.

SQUAD

David Ochieng' (New York Cosmos, USA), Abud Omar (Slavia Sofia, Bulgaria), Anthony Akumu, Jesse Were and David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Cliff Miheso and John Makwatta (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Michael Olunga (Guizhou Zhicheng, China), Eric Johanna (Vasalund IF, Sweden), Jonah Ayunga (Galway United, Ireland), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham HotSpur, England) and Arnold Origi (Lillestroem SK, Norway).