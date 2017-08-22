Kenya: Anger as Student, Watchman Killed in Cold Blood in Kericho

A watchman and a student were Monday night murdered in cold blood and a computer lab vandalised at Kaptebeswet Secondary School in Kipchebor Ward, Kericho County.

Emotions were high as residents stormed the school to protest the killings of the Form Four student and the guard.

Kericho Deputy County Commissioner Stanlaus Apwokha said the bodies of the two had injuries pointing to a torturous experience that led to their deaths.

"Initial investigation shows that the two died from all sorts of injuries ranging from stab wounds and strangulation. As you can see there is a lot of blood," said Mr Apwokha.

The bodies are said to have been discovered by a worker who came in at 6am only to find the gate unusually locked. He used the back entry and was shocked to discover the bodies and alerted residents.

The student's body was in his residence while that of the watchman was in one of the classrooms. Both had their hands tied at the back.

SCHOOL HOLIDAY

The student and his twin brother, who are from Fort Tenan, had been allowed to reside in school during the holidays as they are needy. One was however not in at the time of the murder as he had gone to get food from home.

Several item were stolen, among them six computers and a public address system.

Two cooking gas cylinders were recovered from a nearby tea plantation.

Kipchebor Ward MCA Eric Bett said the security situation is slowly getting out of hand and called on residents to be vigilant and report suspicious characters to the police.

"It is a very sad day in this village and the situation is highly emotive. But I am calling on the residents to maintain calm as we work with the police to get to the root cause of this," said Mr Bett.