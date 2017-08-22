Nigeria: President Buhari Says Igbos Will Get Their Dues

Photo: Premium Times

Ethnic map of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the southeast geopolitical zone will get its dues during his administration.

The president gave this assurance this afternoon while receiving a coalition of southeast youths group who stormed the Aso Rock Villa gate to declare support for him.

The group was received by the presidential spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina.

Adesina said the president would do everything possible to keep the nation together.

The leader of the group, Steve Anyata, said they visited to declare support for Buhari's administration.

He thanked God for bringing the president back home safely from his medical vacation in London.

Details later...