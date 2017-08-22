Liberia: Wife Killer Denies Reacting for Small Food

A 35 - year - old man accused of killing his wife Dorris Nyamah Nyei for serving him small quantity of meat in his food, Mr. Moses Kporkpah says he unintentionally shot the victim when he left his gun on "advance" [or unlocked] while returning from hunting in the Cow Field Community of Gbarnga, Bong County.

Given the suspect's challenge in speaking English during a joint interview Monday, 21 August at the Liberia National Police (LNP) Headquarters, conversation with him was translated from Kpelleh to English by Police Spokesman Sam Collins.

Through the translation done by Mr. Collins, journalists were informed through suspect Kporkpah's account that while he denies intentionally killing victim Dorris for giving him small meat, the couples however had unsettled family problems regarding the deceased's alleged insistence to come to her old husband in Monrovia.

The suspect recalls that it all started when a lady from Cow Field Community who had travelled to Monrovia, had upon returning to the community, allegedly told his wife Dorris that her old husband wanted her (Dorris) to come to Monrovia.

Based on such information, the suspect claims that when he came from hunting in the bush, his wife informed him that she was coming to Monrovia.

But he claims that despite immediately reminding his wife that both of them had an agreement that neither of them should go back to their past relations, the victim did come to Monrovia and stayed here for a week before returning to Cow Field Community in Gbarnga.

Already unhappy about Dorris' stay in Monrovia, suspect Kporkpah says the victim, upon returning from Monrovia, still intensified her demand to come back to her man in Monrovia instead of living with a hunter with four children and was seen to be doing nothing for her.

Suspect Kporkpah and victim Dorris were said to have had four children each, whom they combined during their happy days to make a family of eight children.

In the midst of these unsettled family problems with his wife, the suspect says he had gone hunting and was coming home with some animal in his bag, but did not lock his gun when he approached the town.

Hanging the unlocked gun under his arm and trying to put his load down, suspect Kporkpah claims that the weapon fired and killed his wife whom according to him, was sitting in a gathering. He claims that the incident was not intentional.

Announcing the suspect's arrest on Monday at the LNP Headquarters, Spokesman Sam Collins said police were informed about the suspect's action about two months ago, following which they launched a joint security operation to get him apprehended.

While the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) worked with the joint security team assisted by community hunters in Bong County, Mr. Collins says suspect Kporkpah absconded the scene and went on a hunting expedition in the bush.

Spokesman Collins says the accused shot two hunters that were helping the joint state security operation, ca leaving the leg of one of the victims to be amputated at the state - run John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia.

But following two months of search, the suspect was arrested not too far from Cow Field Community in Gbarnga, based on intelligence given police that he usually went to town to buy battery to carry on his hunting expedition.

The suspect is now undergoing preliminary police investigation at LNP Headquarters in Monrovia, and is cooperating with investigation, according to Collins. Meanwhile, the Police Spokesman has reassured the public that there is no hiding place for any Liberian or any national residing here that will commit crime and harbor the belief that they can go with impunity.--By Winston W. Parley