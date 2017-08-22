Liberia: Local Journalists Attend Regional Training

The Liberia Land Authority or LLA and the Land Governance Support Activity or LGSA have concluded two-day regional media training for journalists in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

The training drills participants on the establishment of the Liberia Land Authority, including its mandates, functions, and structure, drawing journalists from Maryland, Grand Kru, Sinoe, River Cess, and host Grand Bassa County, respectively.

It also focuses on reporting land sector challenges and prospect for improvement, radio outreach program and production, and usage of Adobe Audition, for editing purposes, among others.

It endeavors to empower local journalists with the requisite skills that would enable practitioners to reach out to communities with radio programs besides covering the sector.

Liberia Land Authority Executive Director, Stanley Toe, lauds participants for attending the training, but challenges them to practicalize knowledge acquired to positively move the sector forward.

He says with the passage of the Land Rights Bill by the House of Representatives, it is a clear manifestation that ordinary Liberians could now have direct ownership of their land, rather than being land users.

The LLA is established to develop policies on a continuous basis to support land governance, administration and management. The regional exercise with support from USAID, brought together over 35 journalists working with both print and electronic media reporting on the land sector of Liberia.

Liberia Land Authority chairman, Dr. Cecil Brandy describes the Land Rights bill passed by the Lower House as the most active piece of legislation passed in the country. He says the bill represents the broad interest of every stakeholder, as it would address ownership of land; promote economic growth as well as provide direct benefit to community dwellers.

The LLA chair thanks President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Governance Commission chairperson Dr. Amos Sawyer, and the entire legislature for the passage of the Land Rights Bill, which recognizes that the people are the direct owner of the land.

Dr. Brandy notes that the media contributed greatly to the passage of the bill and promises the sector strong collaboration, adding that there are lots more to do with the media in explaining its entire content to community dwellers thru the local and national radio stations and in the print media.

Speaking to the New Dawn Maryland correspondent, who attended the training, Ezekiel Geeplay, a reporter for Liberty Broadcasting Corporation or LBS in Greenville, Sinoe County lauds both LLA and LGSA for the training and promises to continue educating the people of Sinoe about the land sector and the bill passed by the Lower House.