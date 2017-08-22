Liberia: UL President Gets International Honor

The President of the University of Liberia (UL) Professor Dr. Ophelia Weeks, has been appointed by the Florida International University as Professor Emerita of the College of Arts, Science and Education.

She was appointed during a visit to the United States of America (USA) this month. "in recognition of your thirty years of distinguished service to Florida International University, the President and I are pleased to appoint you Professor Emerita of the College of Arts, Science and Education effective Spring 2017", a release press from the University of Liberia signed by the Acting Vice President for UL Relations, Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, Jr. says.

The release also disclosed that Dr. Week's appointment was enthusiastically supported by the Biological Sciences department where she worked for many years as Faculty, Chairperson and Dean.

The emeritus status entitles Dr. Weeks to continue campus courtesies, within budgetary constraints, and under the same condition of active faculty. The release quotes Dr. Weeks' appointment letter as saying that Florida International University is indebted to her for the numerous scholarly contributions she made during her 30 years of service in the Department of Biological Sciences.

"Particularly your efforts as a mentor and in establishing student-centered initiatives such as the MSRC U* START and QBIC programs have left a lasting mark and raised our students' profiles."

The UL release continues that that Florida International University recently retired Prof. Dr. Ophelia Weeks following her 30 years of distinguished service earlier to her appointment as President of the University of Liberia.