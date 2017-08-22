Eritrea: Senior Delegation Held Talks With Rwandan President

Asmara — A senior Eritrean Government delegation comprising Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of PFDJ Political Affairs, and Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of PFDJ Economic Affairs, met and held talks with the President of Ruanda, Mr. Paul Kagame.

At the meeting held in Kigali, the Eritrean delegation conveyed message of congratulation and good wish from President Isaias Afwerki.

In his message to President Paul Kagame, President Isaias extended his warmest congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of Eritrea for his landslide victory in the Presidential elections. President Isaias also expressed his prospect that Ruanda will imbue higher economic growth and prosperity under his presidency.

At the meeting extensive discussion was conducted on bilateral relations between Eritrea and Ruanda as well on regional issues and the future of the African Union.

The senior Eritrean delegation has attended on 18 August at the sworn in ceremony of the President of Ruanda, Mr. Paul Kagame.

It is to be recalled that recently President Isaias Afwerki had sent a letter to President Paul Kagame regarding the reform and restructuring of the African Union.