22 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Bell Pottinger - What's At Stake for SA's Least Favourite PR Firm?

analysis By Rebecca Davis

Late last week, the disciplinary hearing of UK PR firm Bell Pottinger before the British PR industry regulator took place in London. Seemingly on the insistence of Bell Pottinger, proceedings were swathed in secrecy: happening behind closed doors, at an undisclosed location. Bell Pottinger is accused of having stoked racial tensions in South Africa as a result of the PR campaign it ran on behalf of the Guptas. Even if the firm is found guilty of breaching industry standards, however, will the punishment ever match the offence?

In 2015, a number of high-profile British news outlets ran a story featuring a woman called Esme de Silva who was the victim of a humiliating medical condition. De Silva was reported to suffer from "hyperhidrosis" - excessive sweating - to such a degree that she was forced to take six months off work.

De Silva had tried everything to combat the problem, the reports ran, but only one thing had worked for her: Obadan, an antiperspirant applied overnight to combat excessive sweating. The story ended happily. Having finally brought her problem under control through the use of Obadan, De Silva had begun a new freelance career and was happily...

