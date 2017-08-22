Sudanese-American Friendship Society Holds Meeting

Khartoum — The Sudanese-American Friendship Society held meeting , Tuesday , which was chaired by its Chairman, Dr Abdul-Majid Abdul-Gadir.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Council for International People's Friendship(CIPF), Engineer Abdul-Monem Al-Sunni.

The meeting discussed launching the Society on 16 September at CIPF Gardens in Khartoum with participation of businessmen, the sectors impacted by US sanctions imposed against Sudan , academicians , government officials and the American Embassy in Khartoum.

The meeting also discussed activities of the Society during the coming period which will focus on engagement with American peers through the people's diplomacy for revocation of sanctions against Sudan , besides organizing a seminar on impact of sanctions on people.

The Society revealed that contacts are under way to invite over 25 American businessmen and politicians to visit Sudan within the coming two months to get acquainted with investment opportunities in Sudan.