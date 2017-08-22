Nigeria: Labour Hails President Buhari On Non-Negotiable National Unity

Organized labour has described President Muhammadu Buhari's appreciation speech as "truly presidential" "timely" and "reassuring on the unity and "indissolubility" of Nigeria as a Federal Republic.

In a statement in Kaduna on Monday, the General Secretary of the National Union of Textile and Garment Workers of Nigeria, (NUTGWN) an affiliate of the NLC, Comrade Issa Aremu also called on all compatriots, state or non-state alike to rise and defend the Constitution of the country in the face of what he described as "forces of disunity, revisionism and sheer disintegration".

Comrade Aremu said President Muhammadu had exhibited remarkable statesmanship by devoting his first appreciation speech to the vexed issue of Nigerian unity in reminding all Nigerians of the "obvious truism" that the motto of Nigeria as enshrined in the constitution is "Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress".