21 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Labour Hails President Buhari On Non-Negotiable National Unity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Organized labour has described President Muhammadu Buhari's appreciation speech as "truly presidential" "timely" and "reassuring on the unity and "indissolubility" of Nigeria as a Federal Republic.

In a statement in Kaduna on Monday, the General Secretary of the National Union of Textile and Garment Workers of Nigeria, (NUTGWN) an affiliate of the NLC, Comrade Issa Aremu also called on all compatriots, state or non-state alike to rise and defend the Constitution of the country in the face of what he described as "forces of disunity, revisionism and sheer disintegration".

Comrade Aremu said President Muhammadu had exhibited remarkable statesmanship by devoting his first appreciation speech to the vexed issue of Nigerian unity in reminding all Nigerians of the "obvious truism" that the motto of Nigeria as enshrined in the constitution is "Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress".

Nigeria

Activist Wins Prestigious Award for Aiding Victims of Boko Haram

Nigerian activist, Rebecca Dali has won the prestigious Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation award for her work in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.